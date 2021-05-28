Babydog Justice Is Trending On Twitter

(WTRF)- Some things you just won’t believe unless you see it, but West Virginia Governor’s English bulldog, ‘Babydog’, is trending on Twitter.

Gov. Justice said on Thursday that ‘you have to get vaccinated for Babydog.’

‘She wants you vaccinated so badly, and she’s going to be the one to lead us through all these incentives,’ said Gov. Justice

On Thursday West Virginia announced that the state is creating a new incentive program to get people vaccinated that includes million-dollar prizes, scholarships, and 10 FOrd F-150s.

You can follow Babydog Justice on Twitter @BabydogJustice

