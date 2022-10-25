WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVNS) – You could be able to see an early showing of the new holiday film set at The Greenbrier Resort.

The Greenbrier is gearing up for the release of the new FOX Nation holiday film, “ Christmas at The Greenbrier,” and plans are in place to allow its loyal guests the opportunity to be among the first to see the new holiday favorite, set entirely on the 11,000 acres of The Greenbrier Resort.

“Christmas is such a magical time at The Greenbrier, and we’re thrilled that a piece of that charm will be shared with the world in this new movie. We know many of our loyal guests are just as excited as we are to see some of their favorite Greenbrier locations and activities on the big screen, and we’re grateful that we’re able to give them this chance to receive an early preview.” Jill Justice, DO, President, The Greenbrier

“Christmas at The Greenbrier” will air for the first time on FOX News Media’s streaming service on Thanksgiving Day. The film stars Alicia Leigh Willis as Abby, The Greenbrier’s Director of Public Relations, and Josh Murray as Ben, a former professional football quarterback. Abby’s best friend, Grace, is played by Caitlin Clark and her son, Carter, is played by Hudson Berry. The film also includes a special cameo appearance from former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer, as well as West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s beloved pet, Babydog.

The storyline follows a complicated relationship between Abby and Ben, who meet up at The Greenbrier during the holidays after having not seen each other in years. It features many of the favorite sights and sounds of Christmas at America’s Resort, including sleigh riding , tree lightings , cookie decorating and a grand Christmas Eve Ball inside the Cameo Ballroom.

Guests of The Greenbrier have a special opportunity to see this new holiday film before it is officially released, when they visit from Nov. 4 through Nov. 23. An overnight stay will allow guests to attend one of two special pre-release showings of “Christmas at The Greenbrier” each day inside The Greenbrier Theatre at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Special “Christmas at The Greenbrier” merchandise will also be available inside The Greenbrier’s retail stores , and all the decorations that can be seen in the film will still be on display

“We hope this movie allows a new audience to experience the magic of Christmas at The Greenbrier and brings back wonderful memories for our loyal guests. It’s a special place, and the Christmas season takes the wonderment to another level.” Jill Justice, DO, President, The Greenbrier