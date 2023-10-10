DAWSON, W.Va. (WVNS) — A bald eagle that was hit by a car in Greenbrier County last month is making progress on his healing journey.

The bald eagle, now called Dawson—the same name as the town near where he was hit, continues to improve, WBOY’s Nexstar affiliate in Beckley reports.

According to the Three Rivers Avian Center in Summers County where Dawson has been receiving intensive care treatment, he is starting to almost stand. He has been with the center for two weeks and has a broken tail and the nerve issues that come with it. In the past three to four days he has been trying to get up, and while he is close to it, he is still using his wings for balance.

Dawson will stay with the Center for physical therapy once he is back on his feet, but the Center is encouraged by the progress he is making.

Dawson was hit on Interstate 64 on Sept. 25. Since then, he struggled with treatment and struggled to eat and move due to a concussion, bruised pelvis and spinal cord and broken tail, WVNS reported.