Barboursville Soccer Complex gets an upgrade

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – After years of serving the community, the Barboursville Soccer Complex is now getting a facelift.

The complex has been enduring renovations for a few years and – the newest update – the grass field is now being replaced with synthetic turf.

This is just one of the physical changes the field has seen so far and Barboursville’s Mayor says they are now working to make the fields more efficient.

“These fields will have the ability to have softball and baseball practice. Regulation soccer games from collegiate all the way to the little guys. You’ll also have the ability to market for Lacross, football will be able to be played there. So you’ll have the ability to play 4 or 5 sports on those fields immediately,” said Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum.

The updated complex will also feature new restroom facilities, additional parking areas, and a few aesthetic changes like shaded areas and additional lighting.

Tatum said he hopes to be able to work with the Marshall soccer community to help bring even more traffic and attention to the fields.

“I think it’s exciting for those youths that are visiting Barboursville to have the national champions kind of milling around their tournament and doing photo ops and what not. I think it’s a national merage for us.” Chris Tatum, Barboursville Mayor

Mayor Tatum said the renovations that you see happening behind me are just a representation of what’s to come for this area and I spoke to one resident who says this could be a good thing.

“I believe, once they get it together, I think it’ll definitely open a whole lot of doors. It definitely looks like it’s going to be a nice facility once they get it all put together,” said Charles May, a Barboursville resident.

The complex should be finished undergoing renovations in June just in time for the upcoming soccer tournaments and Mayor Tatum said he hopes the next move for the park is an indoor facility.