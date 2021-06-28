Beckley community members use Narcan to save a five week old puppy

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS)– The life saving drug, Narcan, not only saves human lives, but it can also save your pets life.

Danielle Stewart and Christina Baisden are two people who live in Raleigh County who are certified to administer Narcan. They told 59News one day, they received a call about a possible puppy overdose.

“Well, we didn’t know that you could do that. We receive a call that a puppy had got into some and while we were on the way to respond to it, we were frantically googling, researching, trying to find out whether you can or not,” Stewart said.

When they arrived on scene, they felt nervous because the five week old puppy was in critical condition and that is when they sprung into action. By administering the Narcan, they saved the puppy’s life.

“We were counting down our three minutes, because that is what you are suppose to do when you give them their first dose, and we got a little bit over a minute and a half and to see that puppy come alive and start licking my face,” Baisden said.

“Yes, it instantly became a puppy again,” Stewart continued.

Not only does Narcan work on dogs but it can also save cats, which is why Stewart believes this is just one of the many reasons Narcan should be given out to everyone in the Mountain State.

“This reinforces in our area why it is a good idea for everyone, businesses, individuals if you can to go through the training and to carry Narcan,” Stewart stated.

Giving a puppy another chance at life.

Stewart said if you are interested in being trained on how to use Narcan, you can contact the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition at (681)-222-0030 or email them at raleighprevention@gmail.com.

According to Stewart and Baisden, the puppy is doing very well.