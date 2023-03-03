BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard reported the loss of a dear K-9 unit with the Beckley Police Department.

K-9 Gema, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, passed Friday, March 3, 2023. Gema was partners with Sgt. Reynolds who had been taking care of Gema constantly during a serious illness. During one of the several doctor visits to Virginia Tech, Gema succumbed to her illness.

K-9 Gema served the people of Beckley for four and a half years and will be greatly missed. Chief Bailey expresses to keep Sgt. Reynolds and the Beckley Police Department in thoughts and prayers during this time.