Beckley Veterans Medical Center is looking for volunteers

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS)– The Beckley Veterans Affairs Medical Center is looking for volunteers to help with patients.

Due to COVID-19, some volunteers are not able to help at VAMC. They are asking for volunteers to help veteran patients with getting to appointments and becoming Disabled American Veterans (DAV) volunteer drivers.

According to the press release, more than 1,300 patients in Southern West Virginia rely on the DAV program.

For more information about becoming a volunteer, contact the Voluntary Service Office at (304) 255-2121 ext. 4556 or email vhabecvavs@va.gov.

