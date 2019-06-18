Best cities to live in West Virginia

The Chamber of Commerce released a report on the best cities to live in each state. The top five cities in West Virginia–– Wheeling, Morgantown, Charleston, Fairmont and Clarksburg.

First on the list is Wheeling, W.Va, situated along the Ohio River, is historically known as the original state capital and its Victorian architecture. Whether it’s outdoor activities or the nightlife, Wheeling is the place to be.

Morgantown, W.Va is home to the Mountain State’s flagship university, West Virginia University. Country roads will take you home to endless outdoor activities. Morgantown is continuously growing, which provides endless opportunities for residents.

Third on the list is Charleston, W.Va, the state’s capitol and most populous city. Charleston has seen a boost in economy over the years with its historic architecture, music scene, shopping and it’s home to the head of many large businesses.

The Chamber of Commerce ranked the cities by five factors: