CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two schools in north central West Virginia are among the best schools for online nursing degrees in West Virginia, according to an annual list by RegisteredNursing.org.

All of these programs are meant for Registered Nurses who want to continue their education and get an online Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing.

#1 Davis & Elkins College

D&E is a small private college of less than a thousand students in Randolph County. Davis & Elkins College now offers an online RN to BSN in addition to its highly respected traditional nursing programs. Registered Nursing pointed out that Davis & Elkins is also recognized as one of the best colleges in the south. The nursing program also allows students to receive professional experience and complete clinical at work. Unique class offerings include reform and ethical perspectives in health care.

#2 University of Charleston

UC in Charleston, West Virginia has been offering nursing education for over 50 years. Registered Nursing called the program “well-rounded” and mentioned that offers instruction on patient education, community health, and nursing management. The University of Charleston also has no in-state requirement, and some students can get their BSN in as little as three semesters.

#3 Wheeling University

Nursing in chronic care, concepts and evidence-based nursing, and leadership are key study areas at Wheeling. The private Roman Catholic university offers a no-cost application. Nursing students are also able to complete clinical at home locations.

#4 Bluefield State College

Students at Bluefield State develop their health assessment skills for patients across the lifespan as well as learn new care coordination, leadership, and decision-making aptitudes, according to Registered Nursing. As a public institution, Bluefield may be more affordable than some other West Virginia colleges. Within the RN to BSN program, online “boot camps” are streamed live with faculty. Bluefield is also one of the few HBCs in West Virginia.

#5 Fairmont State University

Fairmont State Nursing The Fairmont State Nursing Simulation Laboratory was recently expanded thanks to a donation from WVU Medicine’s Fairmont Medical Center. Focus within the RN to BSN program is on professional role development, patient-centered care, and critical thinking in clinical situations. Students finish the program as nursing generalists. The program is designed to put into busy schedules and be accessible to adults working full time.

To see the full methodology for the ranking for to see RN to BSN programs in other states, check out RegisterdNursing.org.