KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Business magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates is coming to Kanawha County, West Virginia, today, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 to look into a possible new site for his power company’s nuclear reactors.

Gates will be joining U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to tour the site of old coal-fired power plants where one of his companies, TerraPower, is considering building small nuclear reactors. Manchin’s office says an old coal plant in Glasgow along the Kanawha River is thought to be a potential site for a nuclear generator.

Gates has previously used the former site of a coal-fired power plant in Wyoming for a similar project.

According to the senator’s office, Gates’ visit will begin the tour of the power plant. Then, Gates and Manchin will travel to the Clay Center Planetarium in Charleston for a fireside chat hosted by the he West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the West Virginia Manufacturers Association, the AFL-CIO, the Charleston Area Alliance and the Huntington Chamber of Commerce. Marshall University President Brad D. Smith will serve as the moderator for the fireside chat, Manchin says.

After the fireside chat, Manchin will have a solo press conference at the Clay Center’s Art Gallery.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News will keep you updated throughout the day on air and online.