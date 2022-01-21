Bill requiring cameras in West Virginia special needs classrooms passes state senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Back in September, a special needs student was allegedly abused at Holz Elementary School. Since then, the parents have been advocates to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Now, they’re one step closer to changing the law.

Senate Bill 261 is about requiring video cameras in certain special needs classrooms. It passed through the education committee Thursday.

Back in September, Craig and Beth Bowden’s 9-year-old son, Trenton, was allegedly abused by his special needs teacher.

This bill will allow school personnel to review videos frequently to help prevent abuse instead of just using them to prove something happened. It also has extended the length of when videos can be deleted.

“What happened to my son was tragic and it was bad, and it made us very sad but I think we’re to the point now sharing his story and what happened it feels good because we’re doing it to make a difference and we’re not just doing it for him. We’re doing it for other students like him and the future of special education,” Beth Bowden, special needs mother said.

Since the bill has been passed, it will go straight to the house floor.