CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A bill in the West Virginia Legislature would raise the pay of certain West Virginia politicians beginning in 2025, and tie their pay to the salary of a member of the United States Congress.

That means if Congress were to increase pay, those West Virginia politicians would get a raise as well.

The section of the West Virginia State Code that currently outlines salaries is as follows:

(b) Notwithstanding the provisions of subsection (a) of this section, beginning in the calendar year 2009, and for each calendar year thereafter, salaries for each of the state Constitutional officers shall be as follows: (1) The salary of the Governor shall be $150,000 per year; (2) The salary of the Attorney General shall be $95,000 per year; (3) The salary of the Auditor shall be $95,000 per year; (4) The salary of the Secretary of State shall be $95,000 per year; (5) The salary of the Commissioner of Agriculture shall be $95,000 per year; and (6) The salary of the state Treasurer shall be $95,000 per year. WEST VIRGINIA STATE CODE

CHAPTER 6. GENERAL PROVISIONS RESPECTING OFFICERS.

ARTICLE 7. COMPENSATION AND ALLOWANCES.

The bill would adjust those salaries so that they are based on the compensation of a member of the United States Congress. As of 2023, regular members of Congress who do not hold key leadership positions make $174,000 per year, according to official congressional documents.

Using those 2023 numbers, the new rates of pay would be:

Position Current Pay New Pay (% of Congressional Pay) New Pay ($) Governor $150,000 100% $174,000 Attorney General $95,000 85% $147,900 Auditor $95,000 85% $147,900 Secretary of State $95,000 85% $147,900 Commissioner of Agriculture $95,000 85% $147,900 State Treasurer $95,000 85% $147,900

If Congress were to increase its members’ salaries between now and Jan. 1, 2025, when the pay bump would go into effect, then the numbers will be higher.

The last Congressional pay bump was between 2008 and 2009 when pay went up from $169,300 per year to $174,000.

The bill was introduced to the House Finance Committee on Monday, according to the State Legislature’s official website.