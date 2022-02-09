Bills on unemployment benefits pass West Virginia Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Separate bills that would reduce the maximum amount of unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to 20 weeks and require recipients to actively seek work passed the Republican-led West Virginia Senate on Tuesday.

It took two hours of debate to cover both bills. Legislation addressing the benefits period passed on a 20-14 vote.

“It moves West Virginia forward,” said Morgan County Republican Sen. Charles Trump. “It will not, as some of the hyperbole has suggested, cause the sky to fall.”

According to the nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, West Virginia would join nine other states that provide fewer than 26 weeks of unemployment benefits.

“What evidence is there that it’s going to work?” said Sen. Mike Romano, a Harrison County Democrat. “Unemployment saves folks from being on welfare.”

The amount of allowable weeks for the benefits would be tied to the state’s unemployment rate, which currently is 3.7%, the lowest on record. If the unemployment rate is below 5.5%, the maximum duration of benefits would be 12 weeks. It would increase an additional week for each half-percentage point increase in the unemployment rate to a maximum of 20 weeks.