Bipartisan coalition urges FCC to move deadline in the fight against robocalls.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) was asked by a bipartisan coalition that included West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to move up the deadline requiring small telephone companies to adopt anti-robocall technology.

In 2019, Congress passed the TRACED Act which would require telephone companies to adopt STIR/SHAKEN technology to help providers fight off the tide of illegal robocalls. Larger phone companies were given a deadline of June 2021, while smaller phone companies were given a deadline of June 2023.

“For the State Attorneys General, as well as their partners in the federal government and telecommunications industry, illegal robocalls and caller ID spoofing continue to remain a vexing problem,” Attorney General Morrisey wrote in a press release.

The technology checks caller ID to ensure that the call is coming from a valid source. Without the STIR/SHAKEN technology, smaller telephone companies have seen a larger volume of illegal robocalls.

The coalition urged the FCC to change the deadline for these smaller companies to adopt the technology to no later than June 30, 2022.