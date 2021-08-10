Bipartisan coalition urges FCC to move deadline in the fight against robocalls.

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) was asked by a bipartisan coalition that included West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to move up the deadline requiring small telephone companies to adopt anti-robocall technology.

In 2019, Congress passed the TRACED Act which would require telephone companies to adopt STIR/SHAKEN technology to help providers fight off the tide of illegal robocalls. Larger phone companies were given a deadline of June 2021, while smaller phone companies were given a deadline of June 2023.

“For the State Attorneys General, as well as their partners in the federal government and telecommunications industry, illegal robocalls and caller ID spoofing continue to remain a vexing problem,” Attorney General Morrisey wrote in a press release.

The technology checks caller ID to ensure that the call is coming from a valid source. Without the STIR/SHAKEN technology, smaller telephone companies have seen a larger volume of illegal robocalls.

The coalition urged the FCC to change the deadline for these smaller companies to adopt the technology to no later than June 30, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories