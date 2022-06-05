CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As West Virginia’s 159th birthday approaches, the Blenko Glass Company, a glassware manufacturer in Milton, has unveiled their own means of celebrating the occasion.

On June 20, 1863 West Virginia became the 35th state of the U.S. To commemorate the 2022 West Virginia Day, Blenko has revealed their designs for 159, limited glassware pieces that will be sold to the public.

The pieces will go on sale online at noon EST (9 a.m. PST) on June 18.

Made from Tangerine glass, the commemorative glassware was designed by glass artist Kelsey Murphy.

159th West Virginia Day Blenko glassware

“Our newest Birthday piece, known as ‘Cabin in the Woods’, is approximately 7” long by 6“ wide and 12” tall from the base to the chimney. Each piece is completed with a roughly 7” tall twisted Charcoal drop in stopper to resemble smoke billowing from the chimney.”

Each of the 159 bottles will be sequentially numbered and the base of each piece will bear the signature of Blenko Glass Company President, John W. Blenko; Designer, Kelsey Murphy and the Blenko 2022 stamp.

These creations were inspired by the Blenko cabin that was once given to their resident designers/artists.

“It inspired me to commemorate the unique experience of the designers and artists who benefitted from a situation available in a few places in the world. As another year begins a new and exciting future will unfold. Happy birthday West Virginia,” Murphy said.

The first 50 pieces will be up for auction on their online store from noon EST (9 a.m. PST) on June 18 to June 22, and will start with “an opening bid of $159.” The remaining pieces will be freely available at the Blenko online store at the same time.

It is suggested that those interested in purchasing one of these pieces should create a user account on the Blenko website beforehand to streamline the checkout process, though it is also possible to checkout as a guest.

Blenko also wishes to limit the sale of this piece to one per customer.

“We will be monitoring the sales closely and any sales found to have purchased multiple pieces WILL be canceled resulting in the loss of ANY piece you may have purchased.”

For those who have any questions about the sale, you can contact Blenko at their website.