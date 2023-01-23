CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The live stage version of the Australian children’s show, Bluey, is officially coming to West Virginia, and tickets go on sale this week.

The Clay Center in Charleston will officially welcome “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” on June 8, 2023. The show will feature Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli “as they’ve never been seen before,” according to a release from the Clay Center.

The first-ever Bluey live U.S. show will be comprised of puppets, live actors, and iconic sets, and follow an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted

to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences,” said director Rosemary Myers of

Windmill Theatre Co. “We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and

honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this

special experience with fans throughout America.”

Tickets for the event go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. online, by phone at 304-561-3570, or at the Clay Center Box Office in person. Although the official price of the Clay Center show has not been released, tickets that are for sale at other venues start at about $30.

A full list of Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show dates and venues can be viewed here.