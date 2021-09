FILE – Musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 1974. Transcripts of lost 1971 Dylan interviews with the late American blues artist Tony Glover and letters the two exchanged reveal that Dylan changed his name from Robert Zimmerman because he worried about anti-Semitism, and that he wrote “Lay Lady Lay” for actress Barbra Streisand. The items are among a trove of Dylan archives being auctioned in November 2020 by Boston-based R.R. Auction. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Music legend Bob Dylan will be making a stop in Charleston as part of his tour.

According to a press release from the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Dylan will be at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, November 13th at 8 p.m.

The stop is part of Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour.

Tickets will be on sale beginning this Friday at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices are $50, $85 and $122.