Body-cam footage released of Charleston Police Officer attack

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We’re learning new details tonight in last Wednesday’s attack of a Charleston Police officer.

The City of Charleston released gut-wrenching body-camera video of the attack on Monday afternoon.

It started as a disturbance call and that’s when patrolmen Chelsea McCoy found the suspect, Anthony Gamble, throwing rocks at a greyhound bus. The officer told him to leave and he allegedly threatened to hit her with a rock before attacking her and trying to steal her gun.

FIRST LOOK: The City of Charleston has released video of a CPD officer being attacked near the Greyhound station last Wednesday. Officer was okay. Suspect is at South Central Regional Jail. Full Story tonight on @WOWK13News. pic.twitter.com/gxvv7pgAfH — Lily Bradley (@lbradleyTV) July 27, 2020 Tweet via 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley.

According to Deputy Chief of Police Scott Dempsey, the call for help could have been much worse, if it wasn’t for the quick response time of McCoy’s back-up officers.

“Fortunately, the officers were close by,” explained Deputy Chief of Police, Major Scott Dempsey. “The shift change was just about to happen, but thank goodness they were listening to their radios and responded so quickly.”

He added, “You never want to see a police officer anyway, much less one of your own officers in that situation because we want our officers to go home safely every night and every day.”

The suspect, Anthony Gamble, is behind bars facing multiple charges including malicious assault of a police officer.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin released a statement saying: