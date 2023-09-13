MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials have confirmed that a body was found under a barge in the Ohio River near the Mitchell Plant on Wednesday.

Officials in Marshall County said that they found an unknown male stuck under a barge.

Officials said that the barge was one of the 15 that came up the river from Charleston, WV and that workers discovered the body when they separated nine of the 15 barges.

The body has not been identified at this time but has been sent to the West Virginia Medical Examiners for further analysis.

This is a developing story, stick with 7News for updates.