Body of Ripley missing swimmer found in North Carolina

DARE COUNTY, NC (WOWK) — The body of an 18-year-old West Virginia male who went missing in the Outer Banks in North Carolina was found dead by a search and rescue team Thursday morning.

The unidentified male from Ripley, WV, was last seen Wednesday, June 10, 2020, swimming roughly 100 yards from the Haulover Sound Access shoreline near the deepwater area.

Sonar scans identified a body on the floor of the Pamlico Sound in roughly 10-feet of water, close to where the swimmer went missing.

The body was recovered and brought to the shoreline where it was identified as the missing 18-year-old.

Boats, helicopters, jet skis were used to search for the missing swimmer.