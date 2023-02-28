CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The second week in February is now officially “Boy Scouts of America Week,” as decided by the West Virginia Legislature, and coincides with the original founding of the Boy Scouts of America on Feb. 8, 1910.

The resolution was adopted on Feb. 20 and was put forward to the legislature by Delegates DeVault, Warner, Householder, Sheedy, Horst, Mallow, Street, C. Pritt, Hillenbrand, Brooks and Geno Chiarelli (District 78), who was the lead sponsor.

“It’s great to see the Boy Scouts of America recognized for the profound impact it makes on youth from our communities and I’m grateful to the delegates that helped make this happen,” said Mountaineer Area Council Scout Executive and CEO Scott Hanson.

Hanson said in the future, the council aims to engage Scouts across the state of West Virginia by providing additional service opportunities to local communities throughout Boy Scouts of America Week, as well as give opportunities for Scouts to participate in and learn about state and local governments.

If you or a child would like to get involved in the Boy Scouts of America, you can find a troop or council near you.