Brain injuries in youth sports: what you need to know

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – It’s no secret that brain injuries are always a risk when playing a high-contact sport such as football. In an effort to try and prevent further injury — coaching staff, student-athletes and parents are learning more about the subject.

March is “Promoting Brain Injury Awareness Month” and all over the Tri-State, local football teams including coaching staffs, student-athletes and parents are trying to keep up to date on the latest health risks, such as brain injuries.

For the younger generation of athletes, discussing possible brain injuries can be a scary conversation. There have been some advancements in the field and the West Virginia Brain Injury Association is making sure all the facts are on the table.



As athletes continue their conditioning for the next football season, state and national organizations are working to inform them of possible health risks. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo.

During a virtual meeting, members of the association, along with schools all over the Mountain State discussed the research to help these young athletes.

The earlier you start getting concussions… Once you get a concussion, you’re more likely to get another one. Dr. Norman Cottrill, pharmacist and physician

Coaches across the Tri-State are also making an effort to stay informed in preparation for the upcoming season.

Lewis County High School Head Football Coach Bryan Hoover says the more they know, the more active they can be at catching it out on the field.

You’re never going to take concussions completely out of the game, but you can educate kids and coaches and volunteers on how to do things the right way. Bryan Hoover, LCHS Head Football Coach

For more information on concussion and other brain injuries, click here.