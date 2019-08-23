Braxton County EMS Director charged with possession of controlled substance

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police said that Jamie Mathes, the Braxton County EMS Director, was arrested and charged on August 21, 2019, with knowingly or intentionally acquiring or obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, theft, deception, or subterfuge and with larceny.

On Monday, August 5, 2019, West Virginia State Police were called to the Braxton County EMS office.

Jamie Mathes

Troopers said on Thursday, August 1, 2019 Braxton County EMS personnel saw Mathes attempting to inject herself with a syringe between her toes. Troopers say Mathes had unsuccessfully attempted to inject a needle into her arm just prior and was bleeding from this arm. Mathes said she was trying to commit suicide via air embolism. Mathes was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

Braxton County 911 Director John Hoffman told troopers after Mathes was found, her office was locked and had not been entered since. Hoffman feared the large amount of narcotic medication stored in Mathes’s office may be compromised or stolen.

Troopers opened Mathes’s office and photographed the scene and then looked for the narcotic medication.

Inside the office is a wall safe where the narcotic medication is stored until it is needed. No narcotic medication was inside when troopers searched the safe. The search of the office continued.

Troopers said they eventually found and seized 166 small vials of Morphine that had been all or partially consumed, 146 small vials of Fentanyl that had been all or partially consumed, and 28 vials of Versed that had been all or partially consumed. All three of the medications are considered Schedule II narcotics and are controlled.

Approximately 70 used needles were located throughout the office including the trash, and a full “Sharps” container full of used needles was also located in the bottom drawer of the defendant’s desk. The approximate cost to replace the narcotic medication is $1,067.86 plus additional shipping cost.