BREAKING – Bridge Day 2020 canceled due to COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Bridge Day Commission announced the annual festival scheduled for Oct. 17, 2020 is canceled. According to a release this was over the uncertainty around the safety of mass gatherings.

“We know that this is an enormous disappointment, but this is not a decision that has been taken lightly.This is one of the few times in 40 years that Bridge Day will not take place,” said Bridge Day Commission Chair Becky Sullivan. “However, we are in uncharted territory, and we are working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation. The uncertainty we are facing makes the probability off actors outside of our control forcing us to cancel the event at the last minute much higher. We based this decision on the facts as we know them and, more importantly, based on our responsibility and care for our community.”

Bridge Day is West Virginia’s largest one day festival. A release from the commission stated there are around 100,000 people who attend Bridge Day each year.

“We understand the gravity of the situation, and how much this event means to all involved,” Sullivan added. “We are committed to doing our part to ​protect our communities, staff, volunteers, attendees and fellow Mountaineers.”

The commission intends to continue celebrating the New River Gorge and the surrounding area. They are intending to work with community leaders to rebuild the event for 2021. Additional updates will be available on the Bridge Day website.