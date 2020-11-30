Bridgeport man, Arkansas woman stopped with handguns at Pittsburgh Airport in separate incidents

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped two travelers with handguns, including a Bridgeport man, just two days before Thanksgiving at the Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint on Tuesday.

A release from the TSA stated that officers spotted each handgun on the checkpoint X-ray monitors. TSA immediately contacted the local police department, which responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the weapons and questioned the individuals, according to the release. Officials said the two incidents were unrelated.’

TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport stopped a woman with this loaded handgun at the security checkpoint on Nov. 24. (TSA photo)



The first gun intercepted was a .25 firearm loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber, TSA officials said. The firearm belonged to a woman who told officials the gun belonged to her boyfriend, according to the release. She also stated that she thought she did not need a permit for the gun because she is a resident of Arkansas, according to the release. Police confiscated the gun and arrested the woman.

TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport stopped a West Virginia man with this handgun at the security checkpoint on Nov. 24. (TSA photo)



The release stated that in the second incident, TSA officers detected a 9mm handgun in a Bridgeport, West Virginia man’s carry-on bag. Officials said the gun was not loaded and was then confiscated by police.

TSA Firearms Caught at the Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint, 2017 to 2020

Year 2017 2018 2019 2020(As of 11-29-20) Guns caught 32 34 35 21

Nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day, approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018. Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.