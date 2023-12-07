CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Rochelle Chalmers, a Bridgeport resident and founder of Drifter Doughnuts, was interviewed Thursday morning on “Fox & Friends First” to talk about the impact inflation has had on her small business.

Chalmers was proud to be a face for small businesses and West Virginia, saying, “My main goal was talking to Fox News this morning was to promote our business but also West Virginia as a whole and our community. I wanted to shine a light on how small business friendly our community is.”

Chalmers said that inflation is a strain on Drifter Doughnuts as the price of doughnut mix has increased and supply chain disruptions can make it difficult to get enough to meet demand.

The show found Chalmers from a viral TikTok she posted last year about how much groceries from a scene in “Home Alone” (1990) would cost today. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, $20 of groceries in 1990 would cost $48.30 today. Furthermore, the price of food has increased by 3.3% in the last 12 months.

Chalmers and her husband started Drifter Doughnuts in August 2021, and despite inflation, they are still going strong and will be at several upcoming events in north central West Virginia, including Mistle and Mimosas on Market on Main the Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival on Christmas Eve. You can also find them online on Facebook and TikTok.