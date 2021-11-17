Buck season starts on Monday in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Next week is Thanksgiving which means that West Virginia buck season is right around the corner.

West Virginia’s traditional buck firearms season opens Monday, Nov. 22, and will run through Sunday, Dec. 5, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced.

“Hunters should enjoy a great 2021 buck season this year,” said Paul Johansen, chief of WVDNR’s Wildlife Resources Section. “West Virginia’s deer seasons provide quality outdoor recreation for hunters and at the same time boosts the state’s economy by millions of dollars.”

Here are some reminders from the DNR about hunting this season that you might have forgotten.

Resident hunters

Resident hunters who want to be able to harvest an additional buck must purchase the Class RG stamp for $21 before the beginning of the season.

The RG stamp must be accompanied by one of the following licenses: Class A and CS, A-L, AB-L, X, XS, XJ, AH, AHJ or free license.

Resident landowners can harvest an extra buck without purchasing the RG stamp if they are hunting on their own property.

Nonresident hunters

Nonresident hunters who would like to bag an extra buck must purchase an RRG stamp for $43 before the beginning of the season.

The RRG stamp must be accompanied by one of the following licenses: Class E, AAH, AAHJ or XXJ license.

Nonresident hunters who own land in West Virginia are not exempt from purchasing a license or the extra buck stamp, even if hunting on their own property.

Buck firearm hunters in Berkeley, Calhoun, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Monroe, Morgan and Wood Counties and parts of Greenbrier and Mineral Counties are required to take an antlerless deer, before harvesting a second antlered deer within these counties or portions thereof.

Hunters may harvest two deer on the same day, but only one can be an antlered buck. The first deer does not have to be legally checked before harvesting the second deer on the same day. However, all deer must be checked and the confirmation number recorded before hunting during any subsequent day.

Anterless deer hunting

Most counties, excluding Logan, Wyoming, Mingo and McDowell Counties, are open to antlerless deer hunting during the traditional buck gun season. Class N or Class NN permits to hunt during the antlerless deer season can be purchased at any time. Antlerless deer firearms season also opens Nov. 22 and will run through Dec. 5 on private land and selected public lands.

Hunters should consult the 2021–2022 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary for specific antlerless deer regulations in each county and wildlife management area.

Other game and weapons

Small game hunting, including bobcats, is prohibited during the first three days of buck firearms season. Archery and crossbow hunting for antlered and antlerless deer is legal during the buck firearms season subject to all archery and crossbow deer hunting regulations.

Hunters are required to use their permanent DNR identification number to check in their game by phone at 1-844-WVCHECK (1-844-982-4325), by computer at wvhunt.com or at a hunting and fishing license agent. For a list of license agents, visit wvdnr.gov.