BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Buckhannon Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to a post from the City of Buckhannon’s Facebook page, Robert Stout, 41, has been reported to be missing by his brothers John and Kenneth Stout. Robert was last seen in the late afternoon on Wednesday, May 3 walking in the downtown Buckhannon area.

Stout was reported to be last seen in a “green Carhartt-type jacket,” blue jeans and brown velcro sandals. Stout is described to be about 6 feet tall, 145 lbs and has long brown hair with no known tattoos or scars. He is also reported to typically wear a backward hat.

Anyone with any information on Stout’s whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Angel McCauley at the Buckhannon Police Department or to call the Upshur County Communications Center at 304-472-9550.