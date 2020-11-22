Cabell County EMS Quick Response Team offers free walk-up services

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Receiving a medical test or even getting a flu shot can be costly for some people. Cabell County EMS’s quick response team is working to provide them free of charge.

For the second week, the Cabell County Quick Response Team (QRT) set up free HIV and COVID-19 testing along with flu shots and naloxone training.



Cabell County QRT was set up along Madison Avenue in Huntington on Saturday afternoon. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

This week, the team was set up on the west end of Huntington welcoming anyone who stopped by. Cabell County QRT coordinator Connie Priddy says while events like this are open to the public – they are aiming to help out those with limited or no income.

What we’re trying to do is provide services to the underserved population. So, our primary focus is homeless and/or people suffering from substance use disorder. Connie Priddy, Cabell County QRT coordinator

The free event was set up from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday. The quick response team is also encouraging anyone with problems surrounding substance use disorder to call their helpline number at (304)-526-8541.