CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration issued a reminder about Easter liquor sales on Thursday.

The WVABCA says that liquor sales are prohibited at retail liquor outlets for off-premise sales on Easter Sunday.

They say that people of legal drinking age can still buy off-premise beer or wine, and the liquor restriction does not apply to on-premises licenses like those held by bars and restaurants.

In 2021, West Virginia law changed to allow alcohol sales at early as 6 a.m. on Sundays and give liquor outlets the option to open earlier. Easter Sunday and Christmas Day are the two exceptions.