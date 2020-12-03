Candlelight vigil held for Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A candlelight vigil was held for Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Laidley Field in Charleston.

Less than 24 hours prior, Police Chief Tyke Hunt stated that she had a pulse and called her a ‘fighter.’

Cassie Johnson was responding to a parking complaint when she was shot by 38-year-old Joshua Phillips. He is now in custody and in CAMC general, the same hospital Johnson is currently on life-support at.

Hundreds of people showed up for the vigil and shared their testimonies of officer Johnson, including Chief Hunt, Mayor Amy Goodwin, and Johnson’s mother Cheryl.

These are some words from her mother:

“She loved this city. She loved her job. And she tried to protect everybody…I never dreamed until this happened, how many people in this community loved her.. and that means more to me than anything in this world.

“I want to thank everyone who has been to the hospital today and yesterday, just to share a story… just to hold her hand… and tell her goodbye…”

“I love my daughter. And I still love my baby Chelsey, and I still love my son who is on his way home…So…thank you everybody.”