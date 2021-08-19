Capito, Miller visit State Fair of WV

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVNS) — The State Fair got a visit from members of West Virginia’s congressional delegation.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Congresswoman Carol Miller were at the fairgrounds Thursday, Aug. 19. Senator Capito received a tour of some of the barns, met with a few local farmers, and got to see some of the products made in West Virginia. She said funding for the state’s farmers and agriculture industry is a priority in the latest budget bill being discussed in Congress.

“We have a lot of folks, including myself, who are very interested in making sure our agriculture community is safe and self-sustaining in this country and there are a lot of demands, so food safety is very important. So yes, I think there are all kinds of things for our agriculture community,” Sen. Capito explained.

Congresswoman Carol Miller is a farmer herself and also stressed the importance of the agriculture industry in West Virginia.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to see everything going on in our state right here,” Miller said.

Senator Capito also addressed the unrest in Afghanistan. She thinks the Biden Administration is sending a bad message to the rest of the world by pulling troops out without a better plan. She also fears for the women and children if the Taliban gain more control. Capito said she and her colleagues in the Senate will be asking for more transparency from the White house.