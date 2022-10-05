CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) recipients are able to receive more Cash-Value Benefits (CVB), starting this month.

According to a press release sent by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Wednesday, the increase is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service through a federal continuing resolution.

Effective Oct. 1, 2022, WIC recipients can receive the following increased CVB per month:

Pregnant women (single child) and non-breastfeeding, postpartum women – $44

Pregnant women of twins – $49

Fully and partially breastfeeding women (single child) – $49

Fully breastfeeding women (multiple children) – $73.50

Partially breastfeeding women (multiple children) – $49

Minimally breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women – $44

Children 12 months through age five – $25 per child

In addition to money, WIC provides nutrition counseling, parenting advice, breastfeeding support, food assistance and referral support to help families live healthier lives. Its services are free for pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women and children up to the age of five.

Contact your local WIC clinic for more information about the CVB increase.