Casino promises safe, healthy & fun New Year’s Eve

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — President and General Manager Kim Florence of Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack says they had to reimagine New Year’s Eve.

So they are doing their existing Play It Safe programming with some extras. Every person entering must wear a mask and present a valid photo ID, and everyone will have their temperature taken before they enter.

But there will be plenty of fun activities inside.

“We’ll have some food specials at out Food Court,” said Florence. “And we’re also going to have some live music. And it’s going to be done all behind the scenes. We’ll be streaming that on our TVs and also on our overhead speakers so people can still get the feel of live entertainment. We’ll also be doing multiple balloon drops across the gaming floor so we can still enjoy the balloon drops and keep people socially distanced.”

Some of the machines are dark, and seats have been removed.

There are plexiglas shields between the remaining seats, and marks on the floor to remind people to maintain social distance.