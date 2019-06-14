Celebrate West Virginia’s 156th birthday with this seven-day challenge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With West Virginia’s 156th birthday coming next week, Governor Jim Justice and the Tourism Office want to celebrate by leading the official West Virginia Week Challenge.

The seven-day challenge is meant to encourage tourism throughout West Virginia with daily themes and the hashtag #AlmostHeaven. Many popular attractions around the state have donated giveaways for those who participate in the challenge every day.

If you’d like to participate, all you have to do is share your favorite photos, videos or memories on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram while using #AlmostHeaven in the caption.

The Tourism Office wanted to encourage more participation this year by giving away West Virginia activity passes and vacations each day.

The week long challenge is made up of fun themes every day:

Friday, June 14 : Share a fond memory of #AlmostHeaven

: Share a fond memory of Saturday, June 15 : What’s the best #AlmostHeaven scenic view?

: What’s the best scenic view? Sunday, June 16 : Post a photo of your favorite #AlmostHeaven season.

: Post a photo of your favorite season. Monday, June 17 : Tell us your favorite #AlmostHeaven adventure.

: Tell us your favorite adventure. Tuesday, June 18 : Share your favorite #AlmostHeaven place to escape.

: Share your favorite place to escape. Wednesday, June 19 : Post your favorite #AlmostHeaven waterfall.

: Post your favorite waterfall. Thursday, June 20: Happy Birthday, West Virginia! Tag a friend you’d like to visit #AlmostHeaven.



To be eligible for the daily giveaway, participants must set their posts to public and enter to win on WVTourism.com/WVDay.

West Virginia businesses can also get involved by participating from their official social channels as well as encouraging their employees to participate each day. Participating businesses will be featured on the Tourism Office’s website.