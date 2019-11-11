Champion hunter’s winnings to go toward wife’s student loans

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2011 file photo, a mature white-tailed deer buck stands alertly in a suburban neighborhood in Moreland Hills, Ohio. An Ohio legislative panel on Wednesday signed off on new deer hunting regulations that cut the number of animals that hunters can kill statewide. The rules also eliminate hunting zone areas and set per-county caps on bag limits. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

ASHFORD, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia school teacher who won $50,000 in a hunting competition says he plans to use the winnings to pay off his wife’s student loans.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Andrew Lowe bagged a Kansas buck this fall that earned him first place in the inaugural Bone Collector North American Whitetail Championship finals. He earned his spot in the competition last year with a buck whose nine-point rack totaled 131 inches (332 centimeters).

Lowe, of Ashford, says 18 people competed in the five-day final round in mid-September near the Kansas-Missouri border. The first day was hot, and the deer didn’t appear to be moving. Lowe says it took hours for a buck to step into view. His buck was the first kill of the competition, and its winning nine-point rack totaled 154 6/8 inches (391 centimeters).

