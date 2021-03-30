Charges dropped against WV state senator

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, along with West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith, announced Tuesday the winners of this year’s Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition.

“These students really know what it takes to show off the beauty that West Virginia has to offer,” Gov. Justice said. “I am so proud of each and every one of these pieces and can’t believe we had to pick just a few winners because they were all that good.”