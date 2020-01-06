Charleston native and former U.S. Marine returns to NASCAR

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Charleston native is ready to return to NASCAR after an accident kept him out of racing for nearly 4 years.

However, Josh White’s story is different from most NASCAR drivers. He’s the second NASCAR driver in history to be a U.S. Marine Veteran.

“I was really honored to have that kind of history under my belt. There’s a lot of different things in this world you can make history for and that’s huge”, said White.

His passion for racing began when he was 4-years-old. It was something he always knew he wanted to do.

“My grandfather had a Ford truck and a four-wheeler. So, I just went up to the farm and went fast”, White laughed.

But, after an accident during a race in Martinsville, his career came to a halt. He questioned whether he would ever have a second chance.

Now, after nearly a year of training, he’s ready to take on the ARCA Racing Series at Daytona International Speedway.

“I’m a big ball of excitement. After all, it’s been nearly 4 years. I kind of feel like if you’ve ever gotten on a bicycle after 10 years and it’s like ‘how do I do this?’, then in a couple minutes, you got it”, said White.

White will be heading to Daytona on January 9th to make his first debut since the accident.

