Charleston Police Dept. seeks help investigating murder of KJ Taylor

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department issued a notice on Friday asking for the community’s help investigating the murder of 18-year-old Kelvin “KJ” Taylor.

He was shot and killed on the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Central Avenue on Charleston’s West Side on Wednesday, April 7 around 8:10 p.m.

A gray two-tone 2000’s model Ford F-150 caught on video has been identified as a vehicle of interest. The vehicle was spotted on video in the area of Patrick Street Bridge to Hunt Avenue and Central Avenue to 1st Avenue between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Authorities are asking anyone in this area to review any surveillance video they may have and search for this vehicle. Please call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6480 or Metro 911 at 304-348-8111 if you spot the vehicle at or before these times.

If anyone has information about this investigation, please call the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro 911 at 304-348-8111.

