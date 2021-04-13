Charleston restaurant to be featured on HBO

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A popular Charleston barbecue restaurant will be shown to millions of people across the country in an HBO documentary. The documentary highlights how businesses are changing small towns across the country.

Already, people near and far, come to Charleston just to get a taste of delicious barbecue.

“We get a lot of people from out of town, so a lot of people have heard about us, but my thing is it’s a family business. I want families to come and feel comfortable on the west side,” Adrian Wright, Owner of Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill said.

Now, millions of more people have the potential to come to the state. The HBO documentary “Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America” paints a picture of America and how the rise of civic and economic reinvention is transforming small cities and towns.

“It’s important to spotlight the cultural melting pot that Charleston is. I would say a lot of black people do not know that other black people live in Charleston unless you’re from Charleston,” Ashley Wright, Operations manager, Dem 2 Brothers.

Some customers say the restaurant gives me just a little bit extra you can’t get anywhere else.

“The people that are here they’re wonderful. They’re friendly. They’re loving and then it’s the food. It’s not only remarkable, but it’s filled with love,” Robert Chief Siwo, a customer eating at the restaurant said.

Owner Adrian Wright says his business is not just a black-owned business, but a business for all people, and his main goal is to simply give back.

“I’m glad for my city because I came back home, and I really wanted to get involved in the community. That’s what it’s all about reaching back and help. Somebody help me get out of here and see the world, so I want to reach back and help the same kids that haven’t been outside of West Virginia.”