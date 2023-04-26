CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gov. Jim Justice unveiled a new driver’s license and identification card design on Wednesday.

He announced that starting this week, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will issue ID cards with the new New River Gorge Bridge design that also matches the state’s tourism branding.

West Virginia’s new driver’s license and identification card design. Credit: Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.

The back of the cards also feature WV Tourism’s “Almost Heaven” branding and a mountain range. A press release from Gov. Justice’s office said the new design follows several years of record-breaking tourism growth in West Virginia and a year in which the state was labeled a must-see tourism destination by several publications.

The back of West Virginia’s new driver’s license and identification card design. Credit” Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.

Those who wish to apply for a duplicate license or ID card with the new design before their renewal period by visiting the DMV website, or go to their local DMV location. West Virginia’s DMV allows residents to upload the documents needed for a REAL ID, which will soon be required in order to board domestic flights, to use the REAL ID HeadStart pre-enrollment program to upload documentation ahead of time, before showing up to their local DMV branch.