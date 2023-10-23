CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Recently, 3,314 people were sent checks as part of West Virginia’s “Cash Now” unclaimed property check program.

The automated West Virginia Cash Now program launched last year. It sends unclaimed property to its rightful owners without them needing to file paperwork with the State Treasurer’s Office.

State Treasurer Riley Moore Monday reminded West Virginians to check their mail, as this last round of West Virginia Cash Now checks totaled more than $3.7 million, and recipients have six months to cash their check before it’s voided and the funds are returned to the Unclaimed Property Division.

The West Virginia State Code lists the following among examples of unclaimed property: A customer’s overpayment, unused gift certificates, security deposits or unpaid wages.

West Virginia Cash Now only applies to single-owner properties valued at less than $5,000 that can be verified by the Treasurer’s Office databases without the need for additional documentation. Unclaimed property that does not fit those criteria still needs to be recovered through the normal claims process.