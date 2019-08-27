Child Advocacy Centers across WV to share millions in grant funds

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Legislature is looking to implement a system of child advocacy centers across the mountain state. That led to $2,149,670 in re-appropriated grant funds going to 22 projects.

According to a release from Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) the funds were awarded to local non-profit Child Advocacy Centers. The goal is to address the growing problem of child abuse and neglect.

The money is focused on programs which provide a multi-disciplinary response to investigation, treatment, and prosecution of child abuse cases. The programs provide services such as advocacy, education, forensic interviews, evaluations and referrals.

Here is a list of the programs by county and the award amounts:

Hampshire, Mineral

Burlington United Methodist Family Services, Inc.

$94,093

Funds will be used for a facility-based community partnership, which will provide intake, investigation, and follow-up services for victims of child abuse, ages 3-17 in Mineral County.

Kanawha, Jackson

CAMC Health Education & Research Institute, Inc.

$112,613

Funds will provide the best care to children and their families in the context of a multidisciplinary approach to the evaluation, care, and treatment of victims of child abuse.

Hancock, Brooke

CHANGE, Inc.

$95,037

Funds will be used to provide and coordinate child-centered, site-based services to victims of child maltreatment in Brooke and Hancock counties. Funds will also ensure each case has the full support of the multidisciplinary team, making certain each child receives services that will protect them from further harm and trauma.

Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe

Child & Youth Advocacy Center, Inc.

$103,663

Funds will provide the facility, the staff, and the support necessary for a coordinated multidisciplinary response for the investigation and intervention of allegations of child sexual abuse and severe physical abuse in Greenbrier County.

Mercer

Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc.

$93,510



Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan

Children’s Home Society of WV

$106,046

Funds will be used for a child-focused program that encourages a multidisciplinary team approach to the investigation and treatment of child abuse, in turn strengthening and coordinating the community’s response to child abuse in Jefferson, Berkeley, and Morgan counties.

Boone, Lincoln

Cornerstone Family Interventions, Inc.

$90,072

Funds will be used for the implementation of the Child Advocacy Center in order to ensure a comprehensive, culturally competent multidisciplinary investigative team response to allegations of child abuse in a dedicated, child-friendly setting and provide or facilitate mental health interventions and victim advocacy services.

Marshall, Ohio

Harmony House, Inc.

$95,682

Funds will be used to provide victim services such as advocacy, forensic interviews, and mental health and medical referrals/services for children in Ohio and Marshall counties.

Harrison, Doddridge, Taylor, Barbour

Harrison County Child Advocacy Center

$123,511

Funds will be used for a child-focused, facility-based program in Harrison County where representatives from many disciplines meet to discuss and make decisions about the investigation, treatment, and prosecution of child abuse cases to prevent further victimization of children.

Raleigh, Fayette, Wyoming

Just for Kids, Inc.

$118,062

Funds will be used to provide and coordinate a more humane, culturally competent, site-based, multidisciplinary team-centered investigation and intervention for children alleging criminal abuse.

Logan, Mingo

Logan Co. Child Advocacy Center, Inc.

$98,115

Funds will provide site-based services to victims of child maltreatment and ensure each case has the full support of the multidisciplinary team, thereby decreasing trauma and increasing support in Logan County.

Marion

Marion Co. Child Advocacy Center, Inc.

$81,247

Funds will be used to provide a safe place in Marion County for children who are victims of sexual and physical abuse to have their stories clearly heard and begin the healing process.

Monongalia

Monongalia Co. Child Advocacy Center, Inc.

$82,984

Funds will be used to provide center-based services to child abuse victims including forensic interviews and evaluations, advocacy, education, referrals, therapy, and coordinating Monongalia County’s multidisciplinary response to investigations and interventions for child abuse victims.

Upshur, Lewis

Mountain CAP of WV, Inc.

$87,738

Funds will be used to provide a unified system of response to allegations of sexual or severe physical abuse and/or neglect, while also providing a safe, neutral, child-friendly site where additional trauma for the victim is significantly reduced.

Nicholas, Webster

Nicholas County Family Resource Network

$98,810

Funds will be used to provide Braxton, Webster, and Nicholas counties’ multidisciplinary investigative team a child-friendly environment for children who have been sexually or physically abused.

Randolph, Tucker

Randolph County Children’s Advocacy Center, Inc.

$92,653

Funds will be used for a staff person to provide training opportunities to the multidisciplinary team and other staff members and strengthen the overall program at Randolph and Tucker counties’ Child Advocacy Centers.

Summers

REACHH Family Resource Center, Inc.

$77,473

Funds will be used for a program coordinator to ensure services will be expanded at the Summers County Child Advocacy Center.

McDowell

Stop the Hurt, Inc.

$82,140

Funds will be used to enhance and strengthen the multidisciplinary team’s approach to investigating and prosecuting offenders.

Wood, Wirt, Ritchie, Pleasants

The Children’s Listening Place, Inc.

$124,404

Funds will be used for the Child Advocacy Center to support a multidisciplinary and unified response to child abuse and neglect.

WV Child Abuse Network, Inc.

$162,417

This project will engage the broader community, beyond child advocacy centers and their teams of professionals, to engage the conversation about child sexual abuse. The project will also bring increasing awareness and decrease stigma, meaning child abuse will continue to become an issue of shared community concern and priority.

Wetzel, Tyler

Wetzel Co. Commission

$88,235

Funds will be used to reduce the traumatic effects of abuse, protect children from maltreatment, seek justice for child victims, investigate abuse as a team, and strengthen the community’s ability to nurture children, while keeping the comfort and safety of the child as the first priority in Tyler and Wetzel counties.

Cabell

Cabell Huntington Hospital

$41,165

Funds will be used for services such as forensic interviewing, advocacy, and mental health for all children subject to any type of abuse in Cabell County.