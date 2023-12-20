CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia public employees will now be off Friday, Dec. 22 in observance of Christmas.

Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation on Wednesday extending the holiday break.

“In acknowledgment of the holiday season, it is fitting and proper that the public employees of this State be permitted to cease business for the workday of December 22, 2023, to spend an extended and enjoyable holiday with their loved ones,” the proclamation said.

Dec. 25, Christmas Day, is a state holiday in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Division of Personnel’s website, West Virginia public employees are given a half day on Christmas Eve when it does not fall on a weekend.

However, Friday will now also be a paid holiday for public employees this year, and they will not have to use paid time off to enjoy a long, four-day Christmas weekend.

The proclamation does not affect private businesses, local governments, public employees who are required for public safety, and other people who are not employed by the state. However, county commissions may now choose to designate Dec. 22 as an additional day off for their employees.

The full proclamation is available here.