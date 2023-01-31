CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Prom dresses will soon go up in demand as prom season approaches, but you may be able to help someone struggling to get one.

According to a release from WV Caring, the Cinderella Project provides affordable used prom and formal wear to teen women wishing to attend their high school prom, with this year’s event being held on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the WV Caring’s Resale Shops in Bellview, Burnsville and Reedsville.

But these dresses don’t just fall from the sky, the Cinderella Project relies on other’s donations to keep up their inventory, and they require a wide range of sizes and styles. Those looking to donate can drop off their contribution at the Resale Shops and the local WV Caring offices.

The Resale Shops are open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, you can contact Jennifer McClelland at 304-864-0410, email jmcclelland.org or visit their Facebook.