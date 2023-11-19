CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year for the Clarksburg Salvation Army as it welcomes its annual Angel Tree sponsorship campaign.

The campaign kicked off on Nov. 18 with members of the Clarksburg Salvation Army and its volunteers setting up a table for the Angel Tree at the Meadowbrook Mall.

This year, 2,000 children are in need of sponsorship through eight counties of north central West Virginia that the Salvation Army serves.

Each angel contains the name of a child as well as their clothing sizes and interests to make shopping a little easier. The Salvation Army asks that each sponsor donate at least one outfit though more are always welcome.

Angels can be found at a variety of locations throughout the region, though the Clarksburg Salvation Army’s booth is located near the Chick-fil-A in the Meadowbrook Mall. Sponsors are able to drop off their donations at this booth or the Salvation Army’s location on South Chesnut Street in Clarksburg. You can also sponsor a child by visiting this link on WBOY’s website.

Donations must be in by Dec. 8 so that Salvation Army staff and volunteers have enough time to count donations and organize them before sending them off to their designated families.

12 News spoke with Clarksburg Salvation Army’s core officer, Major Tonya Roberts, on the importance of offering the Angel Tree to the community.

“We want to make sure that every family has a good Christmas. I remember as a child, being blessed by the Salvation Army when I was less fortunate and I’m thankful for those people that gave to my family. It’s a way to give, if your family has everything and you don’t know what to do for your family this Christmas adopt an angel and honor someone this Christmas holiday season,” said Major Roberts.

You can learn more about the Clarksburg Salvation Army’s Angel Tree through its website or by calling its office at 304-622-2360.