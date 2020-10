CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, data has become a much bigger part of many people's lives, centering around how the number of coronavirus cases is trending. Just as someone might check the stock market or sports box scores on a daily basis, many people are now checking the COVID-19 numbers to see how their community, the region and the state are fairing, or to find out if their children will be going to school in-person or can participate in athletics.

In West Virginia, the state's Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) began releasing twice-daily COVID-19 data in mid-March. Several months later, citing a desire to fall in line with what most others states were doing, the DHHR switched to releasing data once a day. That information shows up in the email inboxes of media around the state at 10 a.m. on most days. There have been several times when this information has shown up later, typically with no explanation. The email usually includes raw numbers for how many COVID-19 tests the state has received results for, how many positives there have been and how many state residents have died as a result of the virus. It also includes a breakdown of how many cumulative positives each of the state's 55 counties have. All of these numbers are totals since the pandemic began, and they make no reference to the number of active cases in the state or its individual counties. See an example of one of the DHHR emails here.