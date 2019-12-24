Coal Miner killed in Marshall County mine

Marshall County W.VA (WTRF) – A West Virginia coal miner was killed yesterday at the Murray Energy Marshall County mine near Moundsville, West Virginia.

According to the Marshall County medical examiner Raymond L. Starkey, 21, was killed after an accident happened between the beltline and the mine wall.

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) International President Cecil E. Roberts issued the following statement