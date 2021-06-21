‘Come In, We’re Open’ campaign encourages residents to support small businesses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new campaign is encouraging West Virginia residents to support small businesses, as the economy continues to reopen.

The West Virginia Small Business Development Center launched its “Come In, We’re Open” campaign on Sunday, June 20. Center Director Debra Martin said it’s an invitation for people to visit local businesses in their communities.

Martin said small business owners have adapted throughout the pandemic, and now that the state is reopening “it’s critical that small businesses receive enough support to survive long term.”

Businesses can participate by displaying a “Come In, We’re Open” sign and posting on social media. Officials said the campaign will last through September.

