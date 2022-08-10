WARDENSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents of Tucker, Grant and Hardy counties who want to share their thoughts about the completion of Corridor H—which would connect the community of Wardensville with the Virginia state line—with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have the opportunity to do so next week.

Last week, talks between the Virginias began about connecting Corridor H, which starts at I-79 in Weston, to I-81 in Virginia.

Next week, on Thursday, Aug. 18, the WVDOH and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) will host a public informational workshop. Representatives from the WVDOH and FHWA will be there to provide updates on the project and answer questions. There will be project maps, proposed construction schedules and other materials for community members to look at.

The informational workshop will be at the War Memorial Building at 190 Main St. in Wardensville from 4 to 7 p.m. Public comments will be accepted at the workshop, and those who can’t make it can comment online or send their comments through Sept. 19 to:

Travis Long, P.E., Director, Technical Support Division

WVDOH

1334 Smith Street

Charleston, WV 25301